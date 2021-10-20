Bengaluru: AAP threatens to move court if govt fails to repair pothole-riddled roads

Bengaluru: Protesting the sad state of roads in the city, the Bengaluru unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a 'pothole festival' on Wednesday in various locations. Several party members were found making rangolis, garlanding the potholes and offering pooja, shouting anti-government slogans. They wanted to know what happened to crores of rupees spent by the State government on repairs.

AAP leaders and supporters planted paddy stalks in slushy pits on roads in a move to embarrass the government for its failure to maintain roads properly in the State capital.

Demanding a pothole-free Bengaluru, the party remarked that it would be apt for Chief Minister Basawaraj Bommai to celebrate a pothole festival annually just like other festivals in the city. The protest was organised under the leadership of AAP State convener Prithvi Reddy and party Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari.

Speaking to reporters, Prithvi Reddy said, "The State government has spent Rs 20,000 crore in the last five years on repairing roads in Bengaluru. But the roads here are in pathetic condition. Accidents and deaths are a daily occurrence due to potholes." He further added that potholes stand as 'monuments to corruption'. Hr further demanded that the State government account for the Rs 20000 crore spent on road repairs.

The AAP alleged that such poor quality of work could not have happened without the knowledge of the local MLA or corporator and demanded a court-monitored probe.

Setting a deadline for the Chief Minister, AAP went on to say that the party would approach the court in case the matter was not resolved in 15 days.

Mohan Dasari said, "The Central and State governments are playing with the life of common man by increasing fuel and gas prices." He added that if the government had spent the money on repairing roads, Bengaluru would have been pothole-free.