Bengaluru: Advocate seeks audit of State's richest Kukke Subrahmanya temple

DAKSHINA KANNADA : Kukke Subrahmanya temple, the richest shrines in the State, is now in news as an advocate, in a complaint to the Chief Minister, demanded a revenue audit of the temple, which has been skipped for the past five years. The complaint has raised a suspicion that a huge irregularity has taken place in the upkeep of yearly income records of the temple.

The advocate, Srihari Kutsa, from Bengaluru, has filed the complaint to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and commissioner of Muzrai department. According to the reports, advocate Srihari Kutsa has highlighted that every year the administrative committee of the temple is giving a rough estimate of revenue information.

Though the collection has gone beyond Rs 100 crore in the past five years, no auditing has been done. This complaint comes a days after Mohanram Sulli, president of the temple maintenance committee claimed that Rs 68.94 crore revenue was made by the temple for the fiscal 2020-21.

However, disclosing the figure without auditing has led to huge suspicion, also the matter has been in front of the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub division, who was the administrative officer of the temple. He claimed that he had asked the executive officer and president of the maintenance committee of the temple to take suitable action.

The complainant has accused the administrative committee of the temple of misusing more than Rs 60 crore in the past five years. The complainant has also accused that the temple of not keep proper account of gold and silver ornaments donated to the temple by devotees.