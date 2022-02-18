Bengaluru: Andhra couple arrested for murdering neighbour in 2015

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a couple on charges of killing their relative, who allegedly abused the accused woman sexually in Bengaluru.

The accused are identified as Mohammad Ghouse (39) and Kauser a.k.a Heena (27), both residents of Rayadurga in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple had killed Vazeer Pasha (35), their relative, at their residence on May 13, 2015.

According to police, the accused Mohammad and Heena got married in 2012 and, a few months later, shifted to Gajanananagar in Hegganahalli, Bengaluru where he stitched clothes while his wife assisted him. He supplied clothes to garment factories.

Ghouse incurred losses and took a loan from a moulvi. As he could not repay the money, he escaped to Andhra Pradesh. As money lenders came to his residence and mounted pressure on Heena to repay the money, Wazir Pasha, their neighbour, came to her rescue and helped her repay the loan.

Heena and Wazir developed a relationship over the time. Her husband who got wind of the illicit affair, came back to Bengaluru and warned his wife. Later, Heena maintained distance from Wazir.

Angered by her move, Wazir demanded that either she pay his money back or to continue the affair. Heena told her husband about it and the couple hatched a conspiracy to kill him. On May 13, 2015 afternoon, Wazir was invited to home by Heena.

Heena and her husband Ghouse, who was hiding under the cot, strangled Wazir to death with her saree.

Later, they chopped his body into pieces, stuffed it in two bags and dumped it in a drainage near Kavetinagepalli in Hindupur of Andhra Pradesh. The accused had shifted to Andhra Pradesh the very next day.

Meanwhile, Ayesha, the wife of Wazir Pasha had lodged a complaint with Kamakshipalya police station in Bengaluru stating that her husband had been missing. After a few days, she had lodged another complaint suspecting the role of Ghouse and Heena behind her husband's disappearance.

The couple had been taken into custody when they came to Bengaluru to attend the funeral of Heena's grandfather. The couple reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.