Bengaluru: Aster doctors put Somalian with 'metal allergy' back on feet

Bengaluru: Following a faulty TKR surgery in her left knee, 63-year old Somalian patient, Zenab Duale was unable to walk properly and experienced constant pain in her leg. Through a rectifying surgery using an uncommon metal, the doctors at Aster RV Hospital were able to restore her leg to full health.

When Zenab was unable to walk properly, she visited Aster RV Hospital for consultation. After subsequent examination, doctors diagnosed that she had a metal allergy from the metal implant in her left knee. This also posed a great challenge for the doctors as revision implants usually also involve metals.

"We found that the old implant in the left knee was maligned, the knee cap was displaced, and there was soft tissue damage which makes it a complex surgery to correct.

Additionally, she also had a metal allergy and we had to source the right kind of revision implant, without which it would be impossible to correct the damage. This was a difficult task here as most of the revision implants are chromium cobalt coated, which we cannot use for her," said Dr J.V. Srinivas, Lead Consultant – Orthopaedics, Aster RV Hospital.

As per reports, 1 in 10 patients suffers from some kind of metal allergy. It's a unique condition where a patient experiences a severe reaction from the metal touching the skin. In some cases, the body's reaction to these metals can be life-threatening as well.

Doctors decided to go with primary oxinum femur which is 20% lighter than cobalt-chrome. "To keep the joint aligned, soft tissue balancing was done and kneecap (patellar) tracking to support her balance width walking," explained Dr Srinivas.

Through the rectifying surgery, Zenab was able to walk without pain and was successfully rehabilitated with a brace.