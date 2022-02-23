Bengaluru: BBMP team on mission to end use of plastic in city

Bengaluru: Surprise inspections are being carried out in plastic production units and the shops selling plastic within the BBMP limits and a fine is being levied. The single-use plastic is banned in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

The Joint Commissioner of Solid Waste Management has instructed all the zonal officials to effectively enforce the ban and put an end to use of single-use plastic.

In all the eight zones of BBMP, a team consisting of zonal marshal supervisor, division marshal supervisor, assistant executive engineer, junior health inspector and marshals, is inspecting the shops and penalty is being levied on those selling the banned plastic.

As part of the drive on Monday, in the south zone's Padmanabhanagar constituency limits, plastic was seized during inspection at two units and a fine was collected. Plastic weighing 200 kg was seized from Agri Enterprises in Subramanya main road and a fine of Rs 6 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh unpaid penalty was collected. In another instance, single-use plastic was found in Grace Polymers near Goudanapalya and a fine of Rs 25,000 was collected.

The officials are also creating awareness among the public about the need to use environmental-friendly reusable bags made of cloth, jute, paper, etc.