Bengaluru: BBMP to conduct survey of dilapidated buildings 

Bengaluru: In the light of collapse of two buildings within a span of two days in Bengaluru, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday instructed zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers to form a committee to conduct a fresh survey of dilapidated buildings and file a report within 15 days. The committee will be headed by the special commissioner of the project department, Manoj Jain.



He said that engineers will visit sites of such buildings in each zone and review and submit reports on the same. After the survey, contractors will be roped in in each zone to demolish such buildings within 15 days.

As per the 2019 survey, 185 dilapidated buildings were identified but only 10 were demolished. Eight buildings were demolished in the South Zone, and one in Dasarahalli and R.R Nagar each. The Chief Commissioner has instructed zonal commissioners and zonal joint commissioners to issue notice to the remaining 175 owners of the dilapidated buildings.

"The need for a new survey has arisen due to these buildings not being covered in the previous survey. I have instructed officials to conduct a fresh survey on an immediate basis," said Gaurav Gupta. He added that government buildings are not part of this survey but it will be conducted if found necessary.