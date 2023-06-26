Bengaluru bomb blast accused Madani is going to Kerala today

BENGALURU: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) President, 2008 Bengaluru Serial Blasts accused Abdul Nasser Madani will leave for Cochin this evening.

Madani is going to reach Cochin at 7:20 pm by taking a 6:15 pm flight this evening under police protection. Along with him his wife and others will travel with Madani. After moving to Cochin, Madani will go to Sasthamkotta in Kollam district. One PSI, three PCs, one driver have been deployed for Madani security.

Madani has already paid Rs 6,76,101 to the Karnataka Police for 12 days of staff expenses and service charges. Madani will stay in Kerala for 12 days from today and will return to Bangalore on July 7.

Madani had appealed to the Supreme Court to allow him to go to Kerala due to his father's illness. Responding to this request, the Supreme Court granted permission to go to Kerala on April 17. Although the Supreme Court had given permission for 3 months, the Bommai government had stipulated that he should pay Rs 60 lakh as security cost for one month.

This fee is expensive. So, Advocate Kapil Sibal had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking reduction of this fee. Karnataka Police has sent information to Kerala Police in order to carry out necessary security in the background of Madani's departure.