Bengaluru Bomb Threat Mail to Schools: Parents and Children Panic

Bengaluru: Around 15 private schools in Bengaluru have received bomb threats through e-mail and the police have rushed to the schools and checked them. There were email threats of bombs which were mailed in the name of Mujahideen. Not just the 15 schools, even remaining schools in the city are voluntarily closing and the parents are coming to pick there kids.



There are explosive devices on the school ground. On November 26 martyrs in the way of allah killed hundreds of idolaters. It is truly powerful to hold a knife over tens of millions of thin gulps of kafirs. He fails and falls. You are the enemies of Allah, we will kill you and your children. You have a choice to become our slaves or to accept the true religion of allah,' the email read.

So, who are these Mujahideen? No information has been received about where this e-mail came from, and the police have started an investigation. In the midst of Hindu-Muslim riots, this kind of intimidation has added fuel to the fire. Schools have received bomb threat calls many times in the past. But, at times the threat came with harsh words, which led to a worry. Also, the police have taken this seriously and are checking every nook and corner of the school in Basaveshwara nagar and other areas.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar has responded to the media regarding bomb threats to schools and said that strict action will be taken against whoever is guilty. Parents and children need not worry. The case of e-mail threats is not taken lightly. I have instructed strict action against such menacing miscreants. He sternly said that strict action will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Leader of Opposition R Ashok and MLA Suresh Kumar visited the NAFL school in Basaveshwara Nagar where there was a bomb threat and got information. Later, Suresh Kumar said, a bomb threat message has been received at NAFL school in Basaveshwara nagar. I visited the school and got information. Last time also a student had sent a threatening mail. In the mail that has arrived now, he has used violent words. A message was received from an email named Kharijites​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Ashok, who spoke to reporters near NAFL School in Basaveshwara nagar, said he spoke to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayanand. The e-mail letter says that Allah is being cheated. He mentioned that Allah is being cheated in the country. They have given bomb threats based on religion. It is becoming known that there is a big network behind the bomb threat. He said that they have threatened about bomb scare in the extreme sense.

If you see what he has written, it looks like a high level terrorist. You are disturbing Allah and you have created a ruckus in Mumbai all these messages have been sent. Action should be taken against them without delay. A bomb squad and dog squad has also arrived. So far nothing has been found. Fifteen schools have received mail at present. He said that anxiety has started among the people.

The Bangalore Police Commissioner, B Dayanand said, Certain schools in Bengaluru city have received emails today morning indicating 'bomb threat'. Anti sabotage and bomb detection squads have been pressed into service to verify and ascertain. The calls seem to be hoax. Even then all efforts will be made to trace the culprits.







