Bengaluru: Cabbie sets self on fire in car over declining income

Bengaluru: The cab service at Bengaluru International Airport was impacted after Pratap (34), a driver working with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) attached to the airport service, immolated himself over declining income due to rising fuel cost, at the airport on Tuesday night. He succumbed to the burns.



Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday issued an advisory asking the passengers to either make their own travel arrangements or use the BMTC buses for commuting as taxi services were impacted.

Tanveer Pasha, president of Karnataka Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said it was sad to learn the death of people due to inflation and a huge hike in fuel prices.

"The death of our own member has led to this decision of ours to go on strike. We have yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic blow. The drivers working for private cab operators are facing hardships because the pay they get after each trip has been reduced. We have demanded the government for a uniform tariff system but it has not been acceded to," he said. The KSTDC rental service is higher than that of private cab aggregators which is why its drivers do not attract enough bookings.

The deceased driver could not repay the loan on the car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later to Victoria Hospital, where he died.

According to the police, the 34-year-old had locked himself inside the cab before pouring petrol over his body and lighting a match. The police are investigating the issue.

Meanwhile, former chief minister H D Kumarswamy expressed sympathy for the family of the deceased KSTDC cab driver and urged the State government to consider revising tariff rates.

"Pratap's death was the result of the cab industry's price war and government's negligence. The government has fixed Rs 24 per kilometer for taxis and cabs run by the KSTDC but the private operators are attracting more customers by offering Rs 9 per km. KSTDC cabs are at a huge disadvantage.

The government should immediately look into the issue of price war of cab aggregators. Private cab aggregators should be cautioned against creating competition in the market which has led to such an unfortunate incident. I urge the government to take immediate action to safeguard the interests of cabbies," Kumaraswamy said.