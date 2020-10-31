Bengaluru: Citizens face nightmare, demand immediate road repair

Bengaluru: It is a nightmare for commuters on osa road-Doddanagamangala-Chikkanagamangla route as the road has developed craters and the situation worsens during monsoon.

Sharing his woes with The Hans India, a local resident, Mahendra Kumar Patel said, "We have been facing this issue for the past six months and it gets difficult to commute on this road during monsoon. There is always a fear of skidding in the potholes."

Patel raised the issue on Twitter a fortnight ago but there has been no response from the authorities.

"We are fined for not wearing a helmet and not carrying the driving license. Why cannot the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) does not fine for the bad roads or does it only believe in death compensation for the citizens commuting on Hosa road-Doddanagamangala-Chikkanagamangla route?" he lamented.

Another resident Priyaranjan said that the repair of the road should be the first priority of the civic administration.

"The city was flooded due to the infrastructural flaws. The storm water drains (SWDs) are encroached and the roads are badly designed. How can one commute in the city? We pay tax and the people's representatives are answerable," he stated.