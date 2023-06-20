Bengaluru City Police Ride on BMTC Buses Spread Awareness About Women's Safety

Bengaluru: In a concerted effort to prioritize women's safety, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, accompanied by other police officers, embarked on a unique initiative by moving through the streets of Bengaluru on the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and creating safety awareness among women passengers.



Underlining the Bengaluru City Police's unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of women, Commissioner B Dayananda took to Twitter to express his concerns, stating, "Women safety is of utmost concern to Bengaluru City Police. Today all BCP officers travelled in BMTC buses and discussed with women travellers to understand their concerns. Also created awareness with them reg various measures taken by BCP reg women safety in the city."

During their interaction, the police officers provided informative briefings to female passengers, equipping them with essential knowledge on personal safety and empowering them with the necessary tools to contact the police in case of emergencies.

As part of this initiative, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) from all eight divisions of Bengaluru actively conversed with women in public spaces, demonstrating the police force's proactive approach towards fostering a safe environment amid the rush.

To ensure effective communication, officers utilized megaphones to disseminate critical information to women, in addition to distributing pamphlets containing emergency contact details and other pertinent information. They encouraged women to utilize the emergency hotline 112 in times of crisis and report cyber fraud incidents by dialling 1930.

Bengaluru police have established safety islands at 30 prominent locations throughout the city. In case of an emergency, women can activate the 'emergency button,' instantly alerting the command centre. Subsequently, a rapid-response Hoysala Patrol vehicle is dispatched to the location, providing swift assistance.