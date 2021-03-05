Bengaluru city tops in Ease of Living Index 2020

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category in the Ease of Living Index 2020 followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

The announcement was made by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Affairs. In the Less than Million category, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million and 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

Member of Parliament, PC Mohan, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, Managing Director of Smart City Rajendra Cholan virtually attended the event.

"Among Indian cities with a population of over a million, the ease of living is the highest in #Bengaluru — one of the very few cities to achieve this remarkable feat. A total of 111 cities participated in the #ELIndex2020 by @MoHUA_India. Congratulations to everyone involved!" Mohan tweeted.

The Ease of Living Index (EoLI) is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey.