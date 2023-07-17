Bengaluru: CM’s relative removed from KSPCB post

Bengaluru: The controversy surrounding CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah, allegedly interfering in various administrative machinery has now shifted the focus to the appointment of a relative of the CM’s daughter-in-law to an unqualified position in the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

CM Siddaramaiah assumed office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 20. within just two weeks, there are allegations that he appointed his relatives to a high-ranking position. IAS officer Girish H C, who previously served as the member secretary of the KSPCB was transferred to Keonics on June 7. Suri Payala, who held the position of IT manager at the Pollution Control Board, was appointed as the interim member secretary.

Suri Payala was initially hired on an outsourced basis by the Pollution Control Board in 2016. However, during CM Siddaramaiah’s tenure, Suri Payala, who is a relative of the CM’s daughter-in-law, was appointed as a permanent employee of the Pollution Control Board without possessing the necessary qualifications for the role, according to the current board president, Dr. Shant A. Thimmaya.

In addition to the appointment of an unqualified individual, Suri Payala has been issuing circulars indiscriminately, disregarding the instructions of the board president. The role of the member secretary involves organising meetings and issuing orders in accordance with the president’s directions.

However, due to the arbitrary issuance of orders by Suri Payala, there have been administrative issues within the board. Consequently, Dr. Shant A Thimmaya withdrew from his position on July 14. T. Mahesh was appointed as the Senior Environment Officer-1 to replace Suri Payala on July 15, and an order to this effect was issued.

Furthermore, state Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre himself has not endorsed Suri Payala’s actions. Ishwar Khandre, who oversees the department, has been particularly concerned about the Pollution Control Board’s functioning. There are speculations that Suri Payala was removed from his position as a member worker because things did not go as expected. As Suri Payala is also a relative of the CM, there is curiosity about the government’s response to this situation.