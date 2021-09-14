Bengaluru: Cops now have E-Beat to strengthen police patrols and increase security 

Bengaluru: The city's E-Beat system has been designed to increase the safety of the public and to keep an eye on police officers who neglect the patrol at designated areas to prevent criminal activity within their jurisdiction. This system helps to ensure that the police patrols are done on a disciplinary note or not.

The police are not patrolling at any given location of patrolling in their station limits. Despite the patrol book, they come and sign every 15 days or once in a month. From this reason, the allegations are made by public that the crime is on the rise. To resolve this problem of public, Bangalore police commissioner has now implemented an e-beat system. It is named as 'Subahu E-Beat'.

The Bengaluru city's east, west, north, south, southeast, northeast, and whitefield divisions have been practically deployed E-beat in each station on trail basis has been succesful. It is for this reason that the E-Beat system has been fully implemented in the North division and the public has praised.

New technology and app based E-beat, will now keep track of the work of each patrolling personnel. Whether if the cops went to the designated patrol spot? How many hours have they been in the spot? With whom did they speak? Did they upload any photo? for all these questions E-beat has an answer.

Also E-Beat helps detect personnel who lie about not going to the assigned patrol place in their station limits. Senior officials are taking action against the guilty police officers, based on the evidence available in the system. For fear of getting caught with proof, each and every staff is carrying out patrols in their assigned areas.

Earlier they used to identify the location of the patrolling point, and the patrol crew had to sign the book. Most of the patrolling staff used to sign in the book whenever they felt. Some were going to the place just to sign in the book once a month. There was no evidence to punish the personnel.

The e-Beat system, which includes GPS tracking and Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been implemented successfully. This will provide deatailed information of the patrol staff. If someone lies, they will provide proof to take action against such staff. We have identified 2,000 patrol spots in our division. He said, "I will be getting the information of the station patrols within a time."

Staff who are caught without being patrolled will be given notice. If his answer is inadequate, discipline will be instituted, he said.

Beginning with the QR Code: The Department of Police was contemplating to change the old system of signing a book on patrol. As a result, the Subahu e-beat model was created.

The Subahu e-Beat app was create and has been installed by some police personnel on their mobile. The staff, who was on patrol, was scanning the QR code on time through the app. The station inspector used to get all the patrol details on his mobile. There were also some drawbacks. Thus, some improvements have been made to the e-beat system based on GPS tracking and artificial intelligence (AI). This results in 100% of the traffic monitoring.