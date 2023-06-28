Bengaluru: Dengue cases on the rise in state causes concern

Bengaluru: Concerns have arisen in the state following the rise in fever cases in Kerala. Kerala is currently recording 10,000 fever cases daily, with a total of 148,362 cases registered in the past 20 days. As the rainy season commences, apprehensions are growing in Karnataka, including Bengaluru. State statistics reveal that 334 cases of dengue fever have been reported in the past 27 days, pushing the total number of dengue cases in the state beyond 2,000.

Furthermore, there has been a slight increase in chikungunya cases alongside dengue. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the past two weeks have witnessed a slight rise in chikungunya cases. Since January until now, a total of 2,180 dengue cases have been detected, with 77,260 blood samples being tested. Healthcare professionals are urging people to be cautious about their health.

Out of the total dengue cases in the state, 732 cases have been reported in Bengaluru, while 84 malaria cases and 534 chikungunya cases have also been detected. As the rainy season begins and climate conditions change, the likelihood of further increases in these cases is expected. Consequently, the health department has already issued warnings, emphasizing the importance of taking precautionary measures.