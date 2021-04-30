Bengaluru: Efforts to implement NCC as elective subject in education institutions

Bengaluru: With rapid strides in making the National Cadet Corps (NCC) attractive and to absorb the best talent, it has now opened forays for its cadets to choose NCC as an elective subject. The path-breaking move, hailed unanimously as being futuristic will immensely benefit the cadets including those from coastal areas where additional cadet strength has been authorized as part of the overall Border Areas Expansion Plan.

The venture is based on the guidelines issued by UGC to the vice chancellors of all universities on April 15 for introduction of NCC as General Elective Credit Course (GECC) in response to the proposal mooted by the Directorate General National Cadet Corps, New Delhi. Concerted efforts have been initiated by Colonel P Jai Govind, Officiating Deputy Director General, Karnataka & Goa for early implementation of NCC as an elective subject in educational institutions in the Karnataka and Goa States.

The Vice Chancellors have also been asked by UGC to contact the State Officers of NCC Directorates for further information on the subject matter. This will offer a major advantage to the cadets especially those appearing in B and C Certificate Examinations which is awarded after stipulated training period of two to five years. These certificates offer several privileges ranging from reservation in admissions to institutions of higher learning and getting jobs in Government organisations as well as private sector

The move has far reaching ramifications and is in consonance with the NEP 2020 wherein students can select their choices of subjects rather than being confined to only those being offered by the institutions. It aims to make learning more holistic and skill oriented eventually facilitating career prospects. Pertinently, on successful completion of the course, the students are awarded credit points which will enable them to qualify for their respective degrees. The NCC syllabus for B and C Certificates is designed as per the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) of NEP 2020 which grants twenty four credit points covering six semesters out of which a student can accrue four credits in the first two semesters and ten credits in the third and fourth semester and similarly ten credits in the fifth and sixth semester.

The proposed implementation, which is being planned from the forthcoming academic session has evoked positive response from the State Governments and is being viewed as a visionary step in the right direction. It will undoubtedly add to the appeal of the largest uniformed forces which has contributed immeasurably to nation building since 1948.