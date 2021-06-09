Bengaluru entrepreneur constructing homestay in eco sensitive zone, allege villagers 

Chamarajanagara: The residents of Melukamanahalli are alleging that an entreprenuer from Bengaluru is constructing a homestay at the edge of Melukamanahalli reserve forest under Bandipura Tiger Reserve in clear violation of eco sensitive zone norms.

This alleged blatant violation is said to be taking place just 600 metres away from Gopalaswamy Betta Range forest office. But officials have not raised any objection to the construction activity undertaken by the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, they allege.

Two year back, according to them, a similar building constructed without permission from the government was demolished by the forest department.

When contacted, Hangala panchayat development officer Kumaraswamy told The Hans India that the panchayat did not issue any NOC (no objection certificate) to the businessman for the construction of the homestay.

He said without obtaining an NOC the construction will be treated as illegal and appropriate action would be taken. Gopalaswamy Betta RFO Naveen Kumar told that no contsruction will be allowed in eco sensitive zone at any cost.

Appropriate action will be taken against the builder. Bandipur conservator of forests Natesh said that he instructed officers to submit a report in this regard and action would be taken if any violation of norms were found.