Bengaluru: 'Freedom from Covid Ride' organised to create awareness on vaccine importance

Bengaluru: Specialist Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in the city, organised 'Freedom from Covid Ride', involving around 50 healthcare professionals who pedalled around 12 km in and around Bengaluru East to create awareness on the importance of Covid vaccination, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations.

In a message, Bhaskar Rao, ADGP, Railways, said, "This is a unique initiative by Specialist Hospital to create awareness on Covid 19 among the public. I have seen that the cycling community in Bengaluru is growing in numbers and soon we will have one of the largest cycling communities in the world.

We still need to be very careful because we have not really left the pandemic behind us. It is encouraging to see members of the medical fraternity and frontline warriors during the peak of the pandemic setting an example to create awareness on the importance of vaccination to defeat the virus."

The ride was flagged off by Dr. Shafiq, CEO and Director, Specialist Hospital in the presence of Dr Prashanth, co-founder of the hospital.

Dr.Shafiq said, "By spreading awareness about the deadly pandemic we are doing our bit to create awareness on how every member of the public can play a vital role in the management of this vulnerable disease both by getting vaccinated and maintaining strict Covid protocol.

Vaccination is one of the best ways, which has been proven in some foreign countries as well, to reduce and eventually mitigate the virus impact."