Bengaluru: GAIL gives 18 CNG autos to BBMP for dry waste collection

Bengaluru: GAIL has provided 18 CNG autorickshaws to BBMP under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The vehicles will be used for collection of dry waste from households in 18 wards.

BBMP has leased the vehicles on monthly rent basis. It will pay Rs 56,316 (inclusive of a driver and a Helper) to GAIL for a period of 6 months as per the MoA entered with the waste-picker and Self-Help Groups (SHG).

For disposing dry waste in 40 wards, as per the SWM rules 2016, waste-pickers and SHGs have been engaged since 2017. As per the dry waste micro plan, the BBMP requires around 613 autos for each ward.

The city generates about 4,200 MT of solid waste every day, out of which dry waste is 1200 TPD. Wet & sanitary waste is 3000 TPD. The waste is collected from door-to-door using an auto tipper and transferred by the compactor for the processing plant.

As per the SWM rules 2016, every house has to segregate waste into wet, dry & domestic hazardous waste.

For wet and sanitary waste collection, the wards are divided into blocks each consisting of 750 households. Every block is assigned an auto tipper.