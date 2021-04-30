Bengaluru: Make use of lockdown to vaccinate young population in State says HD Kumaraswamy to govt

Bengaluru: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has requested the State government to take advantage of the lockdown and start door-to-door vaccination of all 18 plus population, which in his opinion, would impede the spread of the Covid.

Welcoming the government's decision to impose stringent restrictions during the curfew, Kumarswamy wanted to know the steps being taken by the government to ensure adequate vaccine supply.

"Karnataka has close to seven crore population of which persons in the 18-44 years age group constitute about 37 percent or 2.59 crore. At two jabs each person, we would need 5.19 crore vaccine doses.

This is in addition to ongoing vaccine demand for 45 plus population which is 28 percent of the States's tally at 1.96 crore persons requiring 3.9 crore doses," the JD(S) leader said.

"Many in the 45 plus age group have not yet received even the first dose due to lack of vaccine supplies.

And most from the 45-60 age group haven't received the second dose. Does the government of Karnataka and government of India have enough supplies to walk the talk?" Kumaraswamy questioned.