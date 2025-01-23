Bengaluru Man Tests Positive for Mpox Virus After Dubai Trip: Report

A Bengaluru resident who recently returned from Dubai has tested positive for the Mpox virus, formerly referred to as Monkeypox. The 40-year-old individual is receiving medical care at Victoria Hospital, as confirmed by local health authorities. This is the first recorded Mpox case in Karnataka for 2025, and officials have stated that the situation is under control.

The Karnataka government has intensified safety protocols, including enhanced testing and monitoring systems. Officials reassured residents that the patient is being closely observed, and there is no immediate reason for public concern.

The Mpox virus, initially detected in African nations, gained international attention in 2022 when the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a global health alert. India reported cases of the less severe clade II variant during that period, with infections recorded in states like Kerala and Delhi. Some cases involved individuals with no recent travel history.

To mitigate potential risks, Karnataka had earlier established testing and isolation facilities at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. In September 2024, the hospital set up 50 dedicated isolation beds for Mpox cases within its H Block. The facility’s VRDL lab and microbiology department were equipped to handle diagnostic testing, supported by a robust supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Authorities at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) also implemented traveler screening protocols. Passengers arriving from African countries underwent temperature checks, and symptomatic individuals were placed in mandatory 21-day quarantine. These measures were part of broader safety initiatives introduced following a Mpox case reported in New Delhi last year.