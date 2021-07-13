Bengaluru: Minister Murugesh Nirani to inspect alleged mining near dam

Bengaluru: Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani will visit for an inspection the areas where alleged mining activity is being undertaken in the vicinity of KRS reservoir in Mandya.

"The inspection in Mandya will be done this week along with MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, MLAs, MLCs, and other representatives of the region," he said.

The minister's action comes after Sumalatha, the independent MP from Mandya met him and submitted a memorandum demanding action to stop alleged illegal mining in the vicinity of the reservoir.

Nirani has affirmed that mining activities were banned in a 15-kilometre radius around the dam. "Officials have been instructed to impose fines and to halt any mining activity.

Based on Sumalatha's complaint, a team of officials conducted a joint survey and submitted a report clarifying that no illegal stone mining activities have taken place in the areas in the last three months," he asserted.

He added that the government would soon conduct trial blasts around the reservoir to study the impact and to ascertain a permissible magnitude of explosions.