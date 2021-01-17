Bengaluru: Minister tells CAs to adhere to accounting ethics

Bengaluru : "The economic sector of the country can witness a revolutionary change if auditors during their profession adhere to ethics, value and integrity," said Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

The minister inaugurated the members' lounge and the new ITT facility at the premises of the Bengaluru Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in Vasanth Nagar. Addressing the gathering at the ICAI Bengaluru branch premises, he said auditing is one of the few law-abiding and ethical profession practiced by chartered accountants.

"There are innumerable government servants in the country, but their services are minimal in implementing the extensive law," he added.

The minister said that the chartered accountants function as a bridge between the business and government in matters of collection of tax revenues. Chartered accountants should provide creative solutions to the government on matters of taxation, he said.