Bengaluru: New promotion evaluation system for class 1 to 9

Bengaluru: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has announced that Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be held as per schedule from June 21 to July 5 and ruled out any change.

This announcement comes amidst the second wave of COVID-19 in the State and reported shortage of beds, life-saving drugs, and oxygen and the demand of students of several universities for postponement of examinations.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the education department said, "for Classes 1 to 9, a continuous and comprehensive evaluation procedure will be the deciding factor for the promotion of children to the next class and students cannot be asked to physically appear for the same. Schools have been asked to complete the result process by April 30 2021."

This decision comes even as many students have been asking the government to postpone all exams in the State owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the State. Earlier, Bangalore University postponed all under-graduate, post-graduate and engineering examinations that were scheduled to begin on April 19 in the wake of the RTC workers' strike and worsening coronavirus situation.

"Classes 1 to 8 (for those primary schools with Class 7 and Class 8 included), the summer holidays will be from May 1 to June 14 and schools will reopen on June 15. For classes 8 and 9, the summer holidays will be from May 1 to July 15. Summer holidays for high school teachers will be from June 15 to July 14. The academic year 2021-22 for high schools will commence from July 15," statement further added.

The ICSE and CBSE have both cancelled Class 10 Board examinations, while Class 12 examinations of both boards will be held at a later date, which will be announced at least 15 days before the examinations begin.