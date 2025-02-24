Bengaluru News Updates: Key Developments from Karnataka's Capital

Language Dispute in Belagavi: Transport Minister Extends Support

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has voiced support for Mahadevappa Hukkeri, a bus conductor who was reportedly assaulted for not speaking Marathi. The incident has added to ongoing tensions surrounding language disputes in the region.

Fatal Road Accident Claims Six Karnataka Pilgrims

A road accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of six individuals from Karnataka’s Gokak Taluk. Their vehicle, returning from the Maha Kumbh, collided with a bus, leaving two others injured. The driver involved in the crash fled the scene.

Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Dog Gains Online Attention

A Bengaluru-based auto driver’s pet dog, Jackie, has captured social media’s interest. The dog, accompanying its owner on daily commutes since infancy, has become a local sensation.

Water Wastage Crackdown: 112 Cases Registered

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has intensified its measures against water wastage, recording 112 violations and issuing fines amounting to Rs 5.6 lakh. Authorities are ensuring that penalties are duly enforced.

Decade-Long Water Supply Struggle Ends for Bengaluru Residents

Residents of a Bengaluru layout, awaiting water supply for over a decade, have finally received approval. Initially sanctioned by the BDA in 2001, legal complications had kept the area outside BBMP’s jurisdiction.

Health Insurance Dispute: Bengaluru Resident Wins Legal Case

A Bengaluru resident successfully secured a Rs 71,000 insurance claim and a premium refund after a prolonged dispute with a health insurer. The consumer commission ruled in favor of the claimant, directing the company to compensate ₹86,972, including interest.

Maha Shivaratri: Bengaluru Bans Meat Sales and Animal Slaughter

On February 26, the Bengaluru civic body will enforce a one-day prohibition on meat sales and animal slaughter in observance of Maha Shivaratri.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy Criticizes Government Over City Infrastructure

Political leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has condemned Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure, holding the Congress government accountable. His comments follow earlier commitments made by DK Shivakumar regarding city improvements.

Public Frustration Over City Planning Shared Online

A viral social media post has sparked debate on Bengaluru’s lack of dedicated bus and cycling lanes, with comparisons drawn to Jakarta’s urban development.

Violence in Bengaluru: Man Sets Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s Family Cars

A Bengaluru man reportedly set multiple vehicles ablaze and attacked his former partner’s brother. The police are investigating the incident, which took place in Channamanakere Achhukaatu and Subramanyapura.

BBMP May Relinquish Major Road Project Responsibilities

A proposal to establish an independent agency for Bengaluru’s large-scale road projects is under discussion. The new entity, tentatively named Bengaluru Smart Mobility Infrastructure Ltd (B.SMIL) or Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B.SIL), may assume responsibilities currently held by the BBMP.

Virat Kohli’s Century Sparks Celebration at Bengaluru Mall

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy led to spontaneous celebrations at a Bengaluru mall. Videos of the moment have been widely shared online.

Bengaluru Weather Update

The city began the day at 17.68 degrees Celsius, with warm temperatures expected throughout February 24.