Bengaluru: One held for threat letter to judge demanding bail for actresses

BENGALURU: One persons has been taken into custody for sending bomb threat to the special NDPS judge hearing the drug case involving Sandalwood actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who are in Parappana Agrahara jail after their arrest.

The bail plea of the actresses has been repeatedly rejected by the court. The letter received by the judge threatened to detonate a bomb if bail was not granted to the actresses and those arrested in connection with the August 11 Bengaluru violence case.

Acting immediately, Bengaluru police arrested a man identified as Rajasekhar from Tiptur. According to police reports, three special teams were formed to crack the case. It is learnt that the threat letter was routed through Tumkur and then to Tiptur.

Rajashekar sent the threat letter in the name of his rival Ramesh, demanding bail to those booked in the DJ Halli violence case and the two actresses, so that the latter would be sent to jail and their property dispute would end.

"We have taken the case seriously and whoever is behind this will be traced and arrested. We have formed special teams and already arrested a few people in this case.

The letter threatened to blow up the judge's car using explosives and kill him if the demand is not met. But now it is taking a different turn and will update after further investigation," said M N Anucheth, DCP, Bengaluru Central.