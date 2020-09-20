Bengaluru palate without ‘rasam’ and ‘palya’ 

Bengaluru: A meal minus tomato 'rasam' or carrot 'palya' in South Indian plate can be insipid. First the impact of Covid induced lockdown. Now, it is the turn of heavy rains. The double whammy made the palate of the denizens rather boring what with the skyrocketing prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, carrots and beans.

The prices of carrots on Saturday touched Rs 120 a kg. A week ago, carrorts were priced at Rs 50, while prices of tomato soared to Rs 70 a kg from Rs 25. Similarly, green peas touched Rs 250 a kg from Rs 120 a fortnight ago.

Usually, it is the prices of grains and eggs that drill a hole in the pockets of consumers. This time the prices of vegetables have zoomed. Most vegetables are priced anywhere between Rs 30 to Rs 60 a kg. Vegetable vendors at Bengaluru's famous markets attributed the high prices to crop damage due to the recent heavy downpour.

"The price of vegetables shot up due to heavy rainfall in the past few days leading to damage to crops. Bengaluru sources carrorts from Mallur. Due to heavy downpour, we are getting small sized carrots which is almost Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kg," a vendor said.

Sources in KR Market revealed that this is the first time that weather forecast has cast a dark shadow on vegetables supply triggering price hike.

Anjali R, a homemaker from Bengaluru said, "In this pandemic situation, most people are preferring home food for the hygiene factor. The prices are frightfully expensive. Our family loves carrots which is the key in making sambar special. Carots have skyrocketed to Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg which making us think twice before buying."

Fluctuation in supply and demand of pulses has left the retail prices considerably high. "Pulses are the main source of protein pretty much required during the pandemic to build immunity. They form a major part of our diet. The prices are scary to even think of entering a grocery store to buy pulses. The price in Hop-Coms too is high. Think about prices in other retail shops in different areas," said Prakruthi, a homemaker.

Market experts say the prices will continue to be high till the end of the year. They predict that the prices could come down only by the next year. The beleive that the prices of grains will also shoot up in the days to coming.