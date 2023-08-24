Bengaluru Police arrested Sri Lanka's most wanted criminals and accomplice

Bengaluru ; In a major breakthrough, law enforcement agencies have succeeded in apprehending notorious criminals on the run. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in the city have successfully arrested three high-profile foreign criminals hailing from Sri Lanka, along with an individual accused of harboring them.

The prime suspects, identified as Kasin Kumar, Amila Nuwan, and Ranga Prasad, have long evaded capture for their alleged involvement in a string of serious offenses, including multiple counts of murder. Jai Paramesh, also known as Jack, has been apprehended as an accomplice and stands accused of providing refuge to the fugitives. Jai Paramesh himself faces charges of murder.

The quartet had sought refuge in the Vishwa Prakriti Apartment in Yelahanka, with help of Jai Paramesh. It has come to light that Kasin Kumar is facing four murder charges in Sri Lanka, while Amila Nuwan's alleged criminal record includes five counts of murder. Ranga Prasad, the third apprehended suspect, is linked to cases involving assault and murder.

During the operation, authorities confiscated a range of items from the suspects' possession, including thirteen mobile phones, various Sri Lankan business cards, bus tickets, press clippings, lease agreements, Aadhaar cards, and photocopies of election ID cards. The intricate web of criminal activity appears to have been orchestrated by a mastermind named Jalan, who is currently in custody in Oman. Jalan's connections spanned Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, primarily revolving around drug trafficking. Intelligence also suggests a possible affiliation with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan separatist group. Given these connections, investigators are exploring the potential links between the apprehended suspects and the LTTE.

What's particularly striking is the audacious entry of these Sri Lankan fugitives into India. It is believed that the criminals entered India via boat from Sri Lanka, managing to evade both the vigilant Coast Guard and Navy. They disembarked near Chennai and continued their journey by road to Bangalore. Sources indicate that their arrival in India dates back to approximately twenty days ago.

The CCB has wasted no time in pursuing justice, registering a comprehensive case against the suspects under the Foreign Act of 1946. The charges also encompass various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 14, 14(c), 109, 120B, and 212. The investigation is already underway, as law enforcement agencies collaborate to uncover the extent of the suspects' criminal activities and their connections to international networks.