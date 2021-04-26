Bengaluru: Resident doctors fighting Covid feel let down by government

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has blamed the government for not providing any support to resident doctors getting infected with Covid-19 while treating patients. The association has claimed that around a thousand resident doctors have tested positive since last year. However, the government has not taken care of any of them yet, and no remedy has been provided at all. "The amount of mental strain this puts on us is enormous," the association said.

"The government has not provided us with quarantine facilities for those who test positive. We have not had a hotel quarantine facility for the past six months. This has led to us infecting our dear ones at home as well, for which we have to pay from our own pockets again," KARD said. He also demanded that beds should be reserved for frontline Covid warriors in case they develop moderate symptoms" says KARD statement. According to the reports, an estimated 6,000 resident doctors are now in service across government and private medical colleges in the State, of which 2,000 are in Bengaluru alone. It is said that association has also written to the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department demanding Covid-risk allowance.

"Covid-risk allowance of Rs 20,000 is being given to doctors appointed by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), NHM (National Health Mission) and for Medical Officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department, we demand a consolidated pay of Rs 90,000 including risk allowance as we provide both specialist care and Covid treatment," the letter read.

However, KARD claims that until the medical education department in Karnataka realises its role in training future doctors, they will not pay the tuition fee for the next academic year. "We also demand that the tuition fee collected for the previous academic year should be refunded," KARD said.