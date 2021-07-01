Bengaluru riots case: NIA arrests key conspirator Syed Abbas

Bengaluru: National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested key conspirator Syed Abbas (38) in the rioting that took place in KG Halli police station limits in August 2020.



Abbas is a resident of Govindpur, Bengaluru. The case was originally registered on August 12, 2020 at Kadugondanahalli police station relating to rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons who had unlawfully gathered outside Kadugondana Halli Police Station in late evening of August 11, 2020.

The mob had attacked and injured many police officers. They had also set fire to the police station. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged in the fire. NIA had re-registered the case on September 21, 2020 and taken up the investigation. Earlier NIA had charge sheeted 138 accused persons in the case.

Investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. He along with his co-conspirators including other charge sheeted accused persons are office-bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police Station.

NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, granted 6-day custody of Syed Abbas to NIA.