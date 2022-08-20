Bengaluru, safest city in the world: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city is a favourite destination for expats and enterprising young professionals. According to asurvey conducted by the media company Bloomberg, the capital of Karnataka is one of the six best cities in the world.

Bengaluru is a favourite city for the global community due to its high paying jobs and affordable luxury lifestyle. In addition to this, the cities of Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, Dubai, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro are also developing, according to the report.

The city has the pride of being the startup capital of India. According to one estimate, capital is flowing into Bengaluru faster than London or San Francisco. Capital inflows increased from $1.3 billion in 2016 to $7.2 billion in 2020, according to the report. Thus, IT companies are increasing in Bengaluru. Apart from this, international schools and entertainment spots are also attracting expatriates.The global community also feels that Bangalore is a safe city. The report also said that people are increasingly disaffected by the political climate, crime and dismal education conditions in America's Silicon Valley, and are favouring mass immigration.

It is special that international expats have expressed their desire to contribute something to Bengaluru and to invest in the city. "There is some kind of work going on in many roads of the city. However, they like Bengaluru because of its security," states the report.