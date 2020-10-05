Bengaluru: Solar power agencies pitch for renewable energy

Bengaluru: With Energy Efficiency Day (October7) around the corner, All India Solar Industries Association (AISIA) laid emphasis on the transformational benefits that renewable energy can bring about in the country.

With an appeal to the government of India to help the solar sector transform the country as a power surplus one, the AISIA encourages citizens to pledge to solar adoption, one of the most viable options which can also tremendously impact in the management of the carbon footprint of the environment.

The AISIA, in a statement, said, "Our nation is still a power deficit country with innumerable villages yet to receive basic electricity. According to reports, Central Electricity Authority reported that in April 2019, the peak power demand in rural India was 177,424 MW and power supplied was 176, 810 at a peak deficit of 613 MW. This demand-supply gap denotes the inability of the power generation companies to reach every corner of the country. Hence, solar."

The AISIA also emphasised that the pandemic hitting the economy hard and electricity bills sky-rocketing, transitioning to solar power will be favourable for India Inc. and also residential housing societies.

"The need for cost effective sources of energy to augur growth in the country is higher than ever before. Not just that, the increased solar power installations will also maximise demand for solar modules. With tensions around China birders and scepticism over Chinese products, this can be the perfect opportunity for the Indian solar module manufacturers to showcase their products which are at par with their foreign counterparts and emerge as a strategic sector in times to come.

However, this can only be possible if the government implements the necessary policies to boost the domestic solar manufacturing sector and encourages everyone to switch to locally produced modules thus creating a level playing field for the local players in the sector.

This will also contribute to the country's GDP which has been spiralling downwards and also be in line with the Prime Minister's vision of making India Atma Nirbhar," the statement said.