Bengaluru: Sub-inspectors await transfers to their fave places under new government

Bengaluru: Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), who maintain law and order, are out of inter-zonal transfers. Despite completing 7 years in the zone in which they are recruited, they are suffering without transfer to their desired zone. There is an expectation that the current Congress government will re-implement the PSI transfer friendly rules that they had earlier formulated.

Previously, PSI recruitment, seniority and rank were all at the state level. But in 2014, zone wise recruitment process was started. From then till now, in whichever zone they have been recruited, they have been doing duty till they get promoted to Police Inspector (PI/CPI).

In 2015, there was a rule that after serving for 3 years, they could get transferred to the sector of their choice to complement the vacant posts there by maintaining seniority. Later it was ordered to be increased once to five years and then to seven years. But now the Home Department has also cancelled the 7 year service period. Therefore, if they want to get transferred to any part of the state or zone, they have to wait until they get promoted.

While there is a zonal recruitment rule, if promotion is given zonally, the eligible will get promotion sooner. But the question of those awaiting transfer is whether it is fair to consider seniority of service state-wise, zone-wise for recruitment. There is an insistence that if promotion is allowed in the zonal range, at least some will get a chance to go where they want.

Police constable recruitment, seniority and promotion are all done at the district level. So why do we have another rule, ask police officials. They are suffering because the previous government cancelled KCSR 16A in the public interest, and they are unhappy that the government which caused this predicament has learned a proper lesson.

Even if transfer is allowed under husband-wife case, they have to serve in one zone for five years. There is strong opposition to the rule that one has to give up five years of seniority if one wants to transfer. Due to these unscientific decisions of the government, PSIs who have been recruited since 2014 are suffering. By this rule the service of some honest and efficient officers is confined to one zone or district.

From the day of joining the service, the family is under pressure, leaving the town and performing duties far away, and is not able to inquire about the welfare of the elderly parents. Therefore, the government should grant one-time intra-sector transfer on request without losing seniority after completion of probationary period. The police officers, who did not want to be named, requested that those who have served for seven or eight years should be given immediate transfer status by removing the complicated rule. Government should re-establish KCSR 16A and provide transfer facility in public interest. Desired transfer shall be granted after three years of service in the sector in which the appointment is made. The government should finalize the three-year service which was previously fixed by the Congress government. If restoration of KCSR 16A is not possible, the transfer of PSI of police department should be considered as a special case and there is a possibility of appealing to the Home Minister and the government.