Bengaluru: SWAN requests CM Yediyurappa to expand relief measures

Bengaluru: The Stranded Workers Action Network (SWAN) that has been running an all India helpline since March 2020 to support stranded migrants on Monday sent a letter to the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to expand relief measures. The CM on May 19 had announced Rs 1,250 crore relief package.

SWAN in its letter mentioned that since April 27 its volunteers have received distress calls from Karnataka, mainly from Bengaluru. "We received 41 calls covering 264 people of which 5 per cent were women and children. 71 per cent earned less than or equal to Rs 500/day or Rs 10,000/month (prior to the lockdown).

90 per cent of the workers we spoke to reported that work (daily and contractual) has stopped due to locally declared lockdowns. On average, workers reported that work had stopped for 24 days. We received calls mainly from Bengaluru (88 per cent) and some calls from Mysuru and Mangaluru.

55 per cent of workers reported that they had not received their full wages or had been paid partial wages for the previous month. However, only 6 per cent had received any money from their employer since the work had stopped," SWAN elucidated.

The helpline also received requests for help from 2,100 families in Bengaluru which include domestic workers, plumbers, electricians, auto drivers, and street vendors across 19 locations in the city. We have also received requests in assisting 624 families across Bengaluru with rations.

SWAN reiterated that only a fraction of the unorganised workers would benefit from the current announcement of relief measures.

"The Karnataka High Court order dated 11th May 2021, directed the government to provide 10 kg free ration to priority households (PHH), 10 kgs at Rs 15/- per kg for non-PHH, and supply dry ration kits sufficient for 21 days to the doorstep of identified individuals. In our conversation, workers said that they are able to access only 7 kgs of rice per member, which after cleaning, dwindles to 5 kg.

In the absence of regular income, this gets exhausted in 3 days. Further, 54 per cent did not possess ration cards," the letter read.

It was also brought to the CM's notice that the High Court Order also directed that the government should undertake distribution of cooked food through the Indira Canteens. However, the BBMP has introduced an app where staff at the canteens have to upload beneficiary name, mobile number, and photograph with the distributed food packets which is resulting in long queues and crowding around canteens causing health concerns among those who come to collect packets.

"The queues were often so long that many were forced to return without having received any food packets at all. Often, the app stops functioning leading to long waits by which time the food becomes cold," one of the points stated in the letter. SWAN requested the CM that in compliance with the Supreme Court Order of March 13 for the migrant workers the same should be extended the same to other workers without the need to produce ID cards.

"Increased quantity of dry rations and oil to both PDS cardholders and non-holders alike. Provide health kits with masks, sanitisers, sanitary napkins, soaps along with ration kits. Increase the quantity of food provided at Indira canteens and do away with the requirements of the App.

Set up additional kitchens in areas not covered by Indira Canteen. A one- time wage compensation of Rs. 7000," a list of requests made SWAN.