Bengaluru: Three die in road accident
Bengaluru: Three people were killed when their bike was hit by a truck in Bagalkot district of Karnataka early on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Srinakth Madar (39), Shantavva Kattimani (43) and Mantavva Maradi (75) -- all residents of Rakkasagi village in Hungund taluk.
While Srikanth died on the spot, the two women succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.
According to police, before hitting the bike, he had crashed into a car near Ameenagadh town and escaped from the spot with the vehicle fearing backlash. Luckily, the passengers in the car escaped unhurt.
After travelling for three kilometres he rammed into a bike killing all the three riders. The driver then lost balance and the vehicle turned turtle. Fortunately, no other vehicle was on the road at the time.