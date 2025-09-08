Bengaluru to Host India’s First Quantum City at Hessarghatta

Bengaluru will become home to India’s first Quantum City, which will be built at Hessarghatta. The Karnataka government has given 6.17 acres of land for this project. It was announced by the state’s Science and Technology Minister, N.S. Boseraju.

This new city will have high-tech labs, support for startups, and places where scientists and companies can work together. The plan was approved on September 3, as promised during the Quantum India Bengaluru Conclave.

The goal is to help Karnataka build a $20 billion economy in quantum technology by 2035. The Quantum City will also include research centres, factories for making quantum computer parts, and data centres.

In addition, the government has given 8 more acres to expand the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR), which will help grow science research in Bengaluru.