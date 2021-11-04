Bengaluru: To promote tourism, Koppal DC dives into Sanapura reservoir; video goes viral

Bengaluru: In a bid to promote tourism and Karnataka's culture and heritage among tourists, the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district took a dive from the top of a hill into the Sanapura reservoir the video of which has gone viral on social media.

The Sanapura reservoir is considered a death trap as people fear visiting the place. Despite having great tourism potential, Koppal is considered as one of the most backward districts of the State. To change the negative image, DC Vikas Kishore Suralkar, started a proactive measure by volunteering to take a dive into the reservoir, considered a death trap, to encourage tourism.

Also Panchayat CEO Fauzia Tarannum, Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat Mohan and others participated in the adventure. In the video, the staff was seen applauding and cheering Suralkar as he took the dive.

Known for his adventurous spirit, Suralkar had taken up cycling, horse riding and rock climbing in Kammatadurga, Benakal and Anegundi in the district. His latest feat was well appreciated by people on social media.

Anegundi in the district is historically known as the monkey kingdom of Kishkinda. It is also a part of world heritage site Hampi. The nearby village Nivapuram has a mound of ash believed to be the remains of monkey king Vaali (a character in the epic Ramayana).