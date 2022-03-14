Bengaluru: Two B Com grads cycle their way into Guinness Book of Records

Bengaluru: The Rotary Bangalore Whitefield Central felicitated two youths from Rotaract Club of Shishu Mandir, who completed a bicycle tour across the country to raise public awareness on environmental protection and compulsory education. The cyclethon went on for eight months and culminated in Bengaluru on 12 March.

The two B. Com graduates, Dhanush M (23) and Hemanth Y B (23), residents of Kadugodi's Mahadevapura participated in the cyclethon. They commenced cycling on July 11 2021, at Vidhana Soudha. The duo traversed 29 States and 4 Union Territories.

Chief Ministers of four States, Governors, State Sports Ministers, Revenue Ministers, Members of Parliament, Rotary and Rotaract Clubs, many IAS officials, and department directors supported the cause of the two youths.

These young men travelled 120 km every day. They stayed in restrooms at night arranged by members of the Rotary Club.

A group of 5 youths from the Rotaract Club of Shishu Mandir kept track of their journey and gave them information on the rest of the journey. The youths have found a mention in the Guinness Book of Records for their 24,000-km cycle ride across India.

MLA of Mahadevpura constituency Arvind Limbavali applauded the achievements of these two youngsters. "It is a commendable feat what these kids have achieved. It is no joke for these two kids to stay away from their families for 245 days covering the length and breadth of the country," he said. "The Rotary Club and families of the two youths deserve appreciation for their constant support in their endeavour as education and environment are the two key areas that the future generation is more worried about."

Rtn. Fazal Mahmood, Governor of Rotary District 3190, lauded the efforts and the initiative taken by the two youths. "It is remarkable that these two young boys cycled across the country to spread awareness about the two key current issues, education and environment," he said. The initiative was sponsored by Rotary Bangalore Whitefield Central (Dist.3190) in association with the International Fellowship of Cycling Rotarians (Dist.3190), Shishu Mandir Education Centre, Maithri Aqautech Pvt Ltd, and Dr Durga Prasad Reddy, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Bangalore.