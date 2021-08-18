Bengaluru: White topping work completed before the 15-day deadline

Bengaluru: The white topping work from down ramp of Sri Balagangadharanath Swamiji bridge to SJP Road has been completed in 10 days, five days before the deadline.



As part of development of NR Road in 'tender sure model' by BBMP, the right side of the road was white topped, from down ramp of Sri Balagangadharanath Swamiji bridge to SJP Road along with the construction work on the cross gutter. To resolve waterlogging at the down ramp during monsoon, the construction work on cross gutter and white topping had commenced with a 15-day deadline as per discussion between Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) and Chief Engineer (Project) on August first week.

The work commenced on 7 August, began with redevelopment of cross gutter along with a work on rainwater canal near SJP Road junction, and ended with white topping by 17 August, Tuesday. The road was opened to vehicular traffic at 3 pm the same day.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner Shri Gaurav Gupta thanked the public and traffic police department for their cooperation during the development work.