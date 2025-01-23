Bengaluru Woman Scammed Rs 3,000 in Airport Taxi Ride Ordeal

A Bengaluru woman recently shared her distressing experience of falling victim to a taxi scam after arriving at Kempegowda International Airport. The incident, which began as a promise of a Rs 450 ride, escalated into a harrowing ordeal costing her Rs 3,000, toll charges, and fuel expenses—without even reaching her intended destination.

The woman, who landed at the airport around 10:30 p.m., initially considered taking a bus to her paying guest (PG) accommodation. While walking toward the bus stand, she was approached by a man who offered a direct ride to her destination for Rs 450. Despite her initial skepticism, she eventually agreed after the man persistently reassured her, citing proximity to his home in KR Puram and displaying an app to substantiate his claims.

Shortly after agreeing, a second man arrived with a car, and the initial individual joined him in the front seat. The woman was soon asked to pay Rs 200 for toll charges. The route taken felt unfamiliar and isolated, raising her discomfort. During the ride, the men engaged her in conversation, asked personal questions, and attempted to appear friendly. However, their behavior quickly shifted as they began playing loud music, shouting, and behaving erratically.

The situation escalated when the duo stopped for cigarettes and tea, pressuring her to pay Rs 300 for fuel. Fearing for her safety, she complied. Later, the men began smoking inside the car and consuming drugs.

The journey took a darker turn when the car stopped at a deserted location, where a third man was waiting. The driver claimed he could no longer continue and that his friend would take over. They demanded an OTP, claiming it was required for a "cab app," and presented a fabricated bill of Rs 3,000. When the woman questioned the charges, they became aggressive, insisting the initial Rs 450 was merely a booking fee.

In a final act of intimidation, one of the men snatched her phone and deleted his contact information. The woman was left stranded 15 kilometers from her destination when a new Uber cab arrived.

Although apprehensive, she noted that the Uber driver appeared trustworthy. He safely dropped her at her PG accommodation, but she had to pay the fare again as it was not prepaid. Reflecting on the ordeal, the woman expressed gratitude for escaping unharmed but highlighted the need for increased awareness about such scams.