Bengaluru’s Assistive Technology Pioneer Prateek Madhav Invited to The Royal Society London’s Launch of Global Report on Disability Technology

Bengaluru: Prateek Madhav, CEO & Co-Founder of AssisTech Foundation (ATF)—India’s first ecosystem enabler for Assistive Technology—has been invited to the launch event of The Royal Society London’s Global Policy Report titled "Disability Technology: How Data and Digital Assistive Technologies Can Support Independent, Fulfilled Lives." The event will take place on June 23 in London, in the esteemed presence of renowned statistician and data expert Sir Bernard Silverman, FRS. Prateek is notably the only Indian invited to this prestigious event, where he will also join an international panel discussion to deliberate on the report’s insights and its policy implications for enhancing the independence and quality of life for persons with disabilities.

Prateek Madhav has been a part of the Royal Society's Steering Committee for Digital Accessibility which is a reflection of the deep expertise and impact that ATF brings to the global Assistive Technology ecosystem. The Committee includes industry leaders such as Dr. Vint Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, widely recognized as one of the “Fathers of the Internet.” Prateek’s participation in this prestigious international forum highlights ATF’s core values — evidence-based innovation, user-centred design, and inclusive development. It is also a powerful recognition of the Foundation’s work in championing accessibility and disability inclusion, not just in India but on the world stage.

Speaking about The Royal Society Report launch and event, Prateek said: “The idea is to drive forward a global conversation that puts the lived experiences of persons with disabilities at the heart of technological and policy advancement. This marks a significant step in ATF’s evolution as a global thought leader — expanding its footprint beyond national boundaries, influencing cross-sector collaboration, and aligning with global agendas for inclusive innovation. The opportunity to engage with policymakers, tech leaders, academics, and advocates at the Royal Society event reinforces ATF’s role as a bridge between grassroots innovation and systemic change.”

The report is the outcome of a collaborative study undertaken with external research and advocacy organizations, with the goal of building a robust evidence base centered on the lived experiences of Digital Assistive Technology users. The event will bring together policymakers, advocates, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss how data and digital solutions can contribute to improving accessibility in all areas of life for persons with disabilities.

The report launch is to be followed by a panel discussion on the report featuring Prateek who will be speaking on accelerating digital technologies for persons with disabilities. The panel will be chaired by Geoff Spinks, Senior Professor, University of Wollongong, Australia who is a pioneer in accessibility for persons with disabilities. Joining the discussion are global leaders in the field, including Professor Annalu Waller OBE (Professor of Computer Science at the University of Dundee), Christopher Patnoe, (Head of Accessibility and Disability Inclusion for EMEA at Google), Jess Hider (Senior Technical Designer at Imporium) and Professor Cathy Holloway (co-founder and Academic Director of the Global Disability Innovation Hub, UCL). The event will also feature live exhibits of digital assistive technologies to help people with disabilities live independent lives.