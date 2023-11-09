Bengaluru's Home-Grown brand, Indira Foods all set to take on a burgeoning FMCG market

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Indira Foods, the home-grown company famous for its Ready to Cook / Ready to Eat millets (ragi) and various pastes and food formulations, using very Indian natural spices with zero additives, has announced its ambitious expansion plans.



Among its many initiatives is the launch of its rasam paste (available in the market till late, only as powder) and lines of new products that are designed to disrupt the market further. The company has also roped in industry veteran Ullas Kamath who had turned round the fortunes of several companies with his astute business acumen to lead it into a new era as advisor on board. In addition to the new product line and a high-profile business entity who will lead the company from the front, a new 1.2 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility is coming up in Karnataka’s Mandya District with an investment of Rs 25 crores. Sathish Ninasam, Film star from the same region has also been roped in as the face the brand. The brand also stands as a testimony to women entrepreneurship with Smt. Indira who started the venture from a small garage, which is now one of the fastest growing FMCG company.





Indira Foods has many firsts to its name. Pioneering Ragi products with modern convenience way back in the 1990s when there were no other brands doing ragi products. It is also the largest exporter of 100% natural tamarind concentrate in the country. Indira Foods was also 1st & only company to introduce 100% natural tomato paste and thick and tasty ketchup in spout pouches. It is among the few companies which has a large market overseas as it is well immersed in the domestic markets. With zero debts and a very responsive market that is seeing year-on-year growth in bottom lines, the company is all set to turn the tide in the FMCG market, especially in the Indian ready-to-cook product line. The company currently sell its products in Karnataka and plans to expand to more states in the near future.



The Chairman, Indira Foods, Indira said, “New technologies and new production features, with healthy and nostalgic edibles, ensures qualitative offerings that the new generation is tuned to. We are the modern-day answer to modern-day needs with the old touch of quality and wellness which is the need of the hour.”

Speaking on the expansion plans, Director, Indira Foods, Vijay C said, “Indira Foods is on a strong footing to meet the next wave of growth as it wants to build on the hard work done so far. It is gratifying to see a homegrown brand make it big in this domain. Even more gratifying is the trust and faith of eminent personalities’ such as Ullas Kamath who has reposed his faith in the brand and that makes us confident of the future. We had clocked sales of Rs 45 crores in the last financial year and aim to expand rapidly with newer additions in the product line. Today Indira Foods employs 250 people and aims to add another 100 people in the next 1 year as part of its expansion plans.”

The Chairman, FICCI Karnataka State Council and Advisor on board for Indira Foods, Ullas Kamath, who has helmed the fortunes of many family-owned businesses, is very happy to be part of the Indira growth story. Speaking on his association with the brand, he said, “I love the brand. It has, through grit and determination, through understanding of the markets, given to the people what they love – wholesome, healthy, easy-to-use, qualitative, homegrown food that caters to your soul and stomach. We will now embark on a journey to script a success story together.”

Award winning Kannada Actor Sathish Ninasam and the brand ambassador of Indira Foods said, “I am honoured to be associated with Indira Foods which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity. Their new plant is coming up where I come from and the product bouquet is something that resonates with the soil here. I look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success.”

Currently, Indira Food Pvt Ltd. is present across four product categories: Ragi Products, Tamarind Concentrate and Tomato Pastes, Instant Rasam Pastes, Ketchup, Jam, and Pickles. Indira Foods has 3 brands under which its products are sold - Indira’s, Splitz and Pingani. The company is also present in private label segment with specific paste-based products for popular packaged food brands and export bulk products as well as own-brand products across countries such as US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand and Middle East. All products are currently manufactured out of two state-of-the-art facilities in Yelachenahalli and Jigani in the outskirts of Bangalore.