Beware of British agents who humiliate true freedom fighters: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: We are the ones who handed over freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna to the British, and even now there are agents of the British. They insult our true freedom fighters. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave a call to be careful about such people.



He spoke at the 226th birth anniversary of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna organized jointly by Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Foundation and Bruhat Bangaluru Mahanagara Corporation and garlanded the statue of Rayanna.

August 15 is the Independence Day of the country. This day is also Sangolli Rayanna's birthday. This was also the aspiration of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna too. August 15 is Rayanna's birthday, while January 26 is the day when the British hanged Rayanna. He said that both these days are important days in the history of the country.

He said that only if everyone gets social, political, economic and religious freedom, the sacrifice of freedom fighter martyrs will be worth it.

The CM said that he had granted Rs 280 crores for the development of the Sainik school in the name of Rayanna and also for the development of the Nandagad, where Rayanna was hanged, during his first tenure as CM. He said that he would inaugurate the Sainik School himself shortly.

Guerrilla fighter Sangollirayanna's wish was to build a democratic country. Strengthening democracy means preserving our constitution. He said that we should not allow the evil forces to grow that they will change our constitution.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Veerabhadra Channamalla Maha Swamiji of Nidumamadi Mutt, Legislative Council Member Nagaraj Yadav, Chief Minister's Political Adviser Govindaraj, former Minister HM Revanna, former Mayor Ramachandrappa and many other dignitaries were present.