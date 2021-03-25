BIAL’s upgraded north runway becomes operational

Top
Having received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the refurbished and upgraded north runway at Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL) has commenced operations from Thursday

Closed for operations since June 2020, the north runway refurbishment included strengthening of the surface with fresh layers of asphalt and the addition of two new taxiways to enable efficient runway operations. The runway will continue to be categorised as CAT I but has been enhanced with new installations such as LED Runway Centreline Lighting, Inset Runway Edge Lights and Taxiway Centreline Lighting and two new mid-point transmissometers. All these installations will be commissioned later this year.

With the CAT IIIB-equipped south runway becoming operational on December 6, 2019, these enhancements would offer BLR Airport the flexibility to operate both runways in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

The enhanced equipment enables aircraft to take off from the north runway with a Runway Visual Range (RVR) of 125 metres and land at 550 metres RVR. The south runway is designated as RWY 09R/27L, while the north runway is RWY 09L/27R. The two operational runways at the Bengaluru airport will provide the necessary impetus to cater to this demand and boost the growth of Karnataka and India. The two runways will further bolster BIAL's vision to transform the airport into the new gateway to India.

Key features

Bengaluru Airport first in South India to have operational parallel runways

♦ Refurbishment included strengthening of the surface and addition of two new taxiways

♦ Enhancements offer Bengaluru airport the flexibility to operate both runways in low visibility and adverse weather conditions

