Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner: Hanumanta Lamani Wins the Title as Wild Card Contestant

The 11th season of Bigg Boss Kannada has come to an end as Hanumanta, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, won the title. There were not many expectations from him at first, but he eventually captured the audience's hearts.

The show aired for 120 days, hosted by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep with the grand finale took place on Sunday. Hanumanta Lamani became the winner after a tough competition with actor Trivikram. Despite initial doubts, Hanumanta impressed viewers and won the Bigg Boss title.

In the final, Hanumanta and Trivikram had a tough competition. Hanumanta won by securing a significant number of votes. He received about ₹5 crore, while Trivikram received around ₹2 crore.

Hanumanta is from Haveri, Karnataka. He comes from a middle-class farming family. He completed his degree in Haveri. Hanumanta has loved singing since childhood. He took part in many singing competitions and became popular. In 2018, he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada season 15, where he became the first runner-up. This helped him gain a lot of recognition.

In 2019, he joined Dance Karnataka Dance Family War Season 2, where he impressed viewers with his dancing skills. Hanumanta’s popularity grew further after he appeared on the Comedy Khiladi League show on Zee5. His fan following increased, and he continued to win the hearts of the audience.

In Bigg Boss Kannada season 11, he entered as a wild card contestant on Day 21. Hanumanta became a favorite among the viewers. He earned nearly 5 crore votes and won the title.

Hanumanta, aged 31, won ₹50 lakh as the Bigg Boss Kannada 11 winner. He also received a luxury car along with the trophy. The runner-up, Trivikram, won ₹10 lakh.