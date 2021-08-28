Bingipura lake restored to health by conservationist

Bengaluru: A dying lake with 15 feet of waste has been rejuvenated as part of a citizen initiative by lake conservationist Anand Mallikawad in collaboration with pharmaceutical company Allergan and Green Yatra Trust. The lake has been restored ecologically to promote the growth of flora and fauna.

20 years ago the Bingipura lake in Anekal taluk was a source of drinking water for many people. But when the hill near Bingipura lake was quarried it became a place of dumping waste. "Waste that was dumped by BBMP began to slide into the lake," said lake conservationist, Anand Mallikawad. Following which people not only lost a source of drinking water but the fishes in the lake died as well.

At this point, the villagers approached Anand for a solution. He is a famed lake conservationist who has restored 14 lakes without taking any money from the government.

The lake rejuvenation project was inaugurated on August 11th, 2021, in the presence of M. Krishnappa, MLA Bengaluru South, J Manjunath, District Collector, Bangalore, Dy. SP Mr Mallesh, Tahasildar; Mr Dinesh, Gram Panchayat Chairman and Mr Sadik Pasha & Members Jayakarnatak Janapara vedike & I care brigade Team and Bingipura villagers.

"We started rejuvenating the Bingipura Lake on the occasion of #Earthday, 22 April 2021 to achieve our commitment to '#RestoretheEarth'. It was not an easy journey, and we faced many on-ground challenges", said Mr Pradeep Tripathi, Founder Green Yatra.

Anand approached Green Yatra Trust who in turn sought pharmaceutical company Allergen's help and they agreed to fund 1.3 crores as part of their CSR initiative.

Firstly, the water was released into the Hulimangala lake to empty it. Further, the lake was completely de-slited, removing 4 lakh 60 thousand cubic metres of soil. Then a 2 km bund was constructed around the lake and 2.3 acres of encroachment was released. The whole project was completed in 72 days.

Adding the need for ecological restoration, he said that the lake was restored with a biological sewage treatment that purified the sewage without using electricity or any other form of energy. This will help reduce the carbon footprint of the project even further.

The lake can hold 4.5 to 4.75 lakh cubic meters of water. After its rejuvenation, it will recharge about 200 to 300 bore wells within a radius of 4 to 5 km around the lake. The lake would benefit more than 5500 people in four villages and provide them with better quality drinking water. In addition, the excess sewage-treated water that would flow out of the lake will support 50 to 75 acres of land for agriculture use.

In an attempt to restore the ecosystem further, in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department, Anand also planted 4000 samplings along with the lake premises.