Biocon Employee, 26, Dies After Jumping From Office Building In Bengaluru

A 26-year-old employee of Biocon Biologics reportedly died after jumping from the fifth floor of the company’s office building in Bengaluru on Tuesday, according to police. The deceased has been identified as S Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari, who worked in the finance department at the firm’s Electronics City facility.

Police officials said the incident took place around 5 pm. Kumar was reportedly on his phone before going to the cafeteria terrace on the fifth floor, where he allegedly took the extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot, and the body was shifted to a private hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities stated that the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known and that further investigation is ongoing.

Biocon issued a statement expressing grief over the loss of the employee, offering condolences to the bereaved family. The company said it was deeply saddened by the incident and noted that, as the matter is under official investigation, it could not share additional details at this stage.