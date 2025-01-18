BITSians on Bengaluru all set for LaunchPad 2025 summit

A vibrant gathering of students, alumni, and industry leaders from BITS Pilani is set to take place on 19 January in Bengaluru, focusing on innovation and entrepreneurial growth. The event, which serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated LaunchPad 2025 summit, will explore the crucial theme of "Sustainability and the Role of AI in Startups."

Participants will have the opportunity to gain insights from distinguished speakers, including Swapnil Saurav, the CEO of Rigi, and Mridula Goel, a notable faculty member from BITS Pilani. Their discussions will delve into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in creating sustainable business models.

A highlight of the day will be an exclusive B-Plan competition that allows BITSian startups to showcase their innovative business ideas. This competition is designed to inspire entrepreneurial talent and foster groundbreaking proposals from within the BITS community.

















In addition to knowledge sharing, attendees will benefit from networking opportunities with prominent investors from leading firms, such as Arkam Ventures, Antler, and All in Capitals. A dedicated networking lunch will provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, exchange insights, and explore potential collaborations with influential figures in the industry.

The event will also feature interactive workshops and panel discussions led by seasoned professionals, aimed at unearthing actionable strategies for integrating AI into startups and driving sustainable growth.

This gathering is strategically positioned as a stepping stone to the grand LaunchPad 2025 event scheduled for March, equipping participants with critical connections, knowledge, and inspiration to succeed in the competitive entrepreneurial landscape.

For those interested in joining this dynamic discourse on innovation, registration is still open at [eCell BITS]( https://forms.gle/p3EZ6on4ktK8atKE7 ).

The BITSian meet-up promises an enlightening day filled with opportunities to connect, learn, and innovate, representing a significant milestone in the quest for sustainable entrepreneurship.