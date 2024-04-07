BJP candidate summoned over election code violation

Udupi: The BJP candidate contesting the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kota Srinivas Poojary finds himself embroiled in a legal tangle after being served with a court summons for allegedly breaching the Election Code of Conduct.

Joining Poojary in the summons are MLA Suresh Shetty and party leader Lalaji R Mendon, as directed by the Special Court of People’s Representatives.

The summons follows a complaint which claim that Poojary held a campaign meeting on March 30 within the premises of a private college in Katapadi without obtaining prior permission from the election authorities.

Following the complaint, Kaup police have registered a FIR against Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, and Lalaji R Mendon for allegedly violating the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Poojary and the other summoned individuals have been directed by the court to appear on May 27th and provide explanations about the alleged breach in MCC.

As per the complaint, the BJP leaders purportedly conducted election campaigning within the college premises on March 30th. Allegedly, Mendon was provided with a handheld microphone by the college management, and Poojary used it to further his election campaign in the presence of students. This action has been deemed a violation of the MCC, according to the complaint lodged.