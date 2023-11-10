BJP-JDS leaders should put pressure on Center on drought relief, NREGA and show their commitment: DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "More than 200 taluks of the state are affected by drought, let the BJP JDS leaders put pressure on the center and show their commitment in terms of drought relief and increase in NREGA employment days," challenged DCM DK Shivakumar.



On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar responded to media queries near his Sadashivanagar residence. "The central government is discriminating against the state. In this situation, the BJP and the Dal are doing a drought study tour in the state for campaigning. The state government had already studied the drought and submitted a report to the central government seeking relief. Later, the central government received the report and sent a central drought study team to the state. Let the 25 MPs elected from the state and BJP and JDS MLAs meet the Prime Minister and the Union Minister and make them give relief. There is no point in touring just for publicity. Let the central government give relief money to be released for drought as per law," said DCM Shivakumar.

We have decided in the cabinet meeting that the state government will release Rs 800 crores to manage the drought situation. We have been told to give priority to supply of drinking water and fodder to animals. In view of drought in more than 200 taluks in the state, the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister have proposed to extend the limited employment days from 100 to 150 days under the NREGA scheme, but the central government has not yet decided, DCM Shivakumar said.

Let MPs and MLAs of BJP and JDS alliance put pressure on the central government for the sake of the state. Then let them do politics. We will not say no to his politics, he said.

He said, If the central government does not increase the working day, we will increase it ourselves. We are not begging the centre. According to the law, the employment days provided under NREGA scheme should be increased to 150 days in case of drought. If it is not possible to increase this employment day, let the central government make it clear. That work will be done by the state government itself."

Eviction of street vendors as directed by High Court

When asked about the eviction operation of Bengaluru street vendors, he said, "I have spoken to them and told them that the street vendors should get registered. Wherever they have set up shop on the road, they have been vacated. The commissioner and officials have shown photos and videos in this regard. There is a directive from the High Court in this matter. Corporation officials are working accordingly. Seemingly equal. Not discriminating. When we met, we told them not to do business on the street.

We are ready to give loans up to Rs 10,000 for the welfare of street vendors. Doing business on the road leads to more accidents and traffic congestion. I will meet the street vendors again in this matter," he said.

Trip to Telangana election campaign

"I am traveling to Telangana via Vijayawada and am going to campaign in three assembly constituencies. The former president of Andhra Congress is traveling with me. After campaigning, I am going to Srishailam," he said.

When asked about the criticism about the responsibility given to the state ministers for the Telangana elections, he said, "About five ministers and 40 MLAs have been given the responsibility. Even when the BJP was in the government, the responsibility was given like this. The revenue minister was not given this responsibility in the wake of the drought. I and the Chief Minister told the Delhi leaders to give the responsibility to someone else instead. We have informed," he said.

When asked about Shamanur Shivshankarappa's statement that Kantharaju's report is not correct and a new caste census should be done, he said, "Let us first focus on the drought and help the farmers. Then we will look into this issue."

When asked about BJP's decision to operate 68 Congress MLAs, he said, "That is their profession. They will not leave it."